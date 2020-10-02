Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $10.48 Million Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 604,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 255,116 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of NCR worth $10,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 5.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 999,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,320,000 after purchasing an additional 51,577 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NCR by 143.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 63,282 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in NCR in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,967,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in NCR by 4.2% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 530,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,196,000 after acquiring an additional 21,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in NCR by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

In other NCR news, SVP Adrian Button sold 6,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $111,115.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,715.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $22.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.72. NCR Co. has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $35.87.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NCR had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 31.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NCR from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of NCR from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stephens raised shares of NCR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

