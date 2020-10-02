Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $10.50 Million Stock Position in Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,529 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 42,236 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $10,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sunrun by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sunrun by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,117 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun stock opened at $79.97 on Friday. Sunrun Inc has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $82.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of -7,989.01 and a beta of 1.97.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.01 million. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sunrun Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $6,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,235,640 shares in the company, valued at $99,334,148. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 68,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,975,054.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,663,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,078,068.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 657,171 shares of company stock valued at $24,372,594. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sunrun from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Sunrun from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Sunrun from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.18.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

