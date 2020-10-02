Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $10.67 Million Stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 514,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 336,719 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $10,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CIT Group by 36.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,062,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,027,000 after buying an additional 284,915 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in CIT Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 160,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in CIT Group by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 29,852 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of CIT Group by 10,636.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CIT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CIT Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CIT Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CIT Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Shares of NYSE:CIT opened at $18.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. CIT Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $48.96.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.12). CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. CIT Group’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

