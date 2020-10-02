Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $10.69 Million Position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 813,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 143,882 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.71% of Columbia Property Trust worth $10,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,578,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,235,000 after buying an additional 130,697 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,288,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,609,000 after buying an additional 244,553 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 3,706,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,709,000 after buying an additional 1,732,900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,299,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,349,000 after acquiring an additional 20,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,938,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,611,000 after acquiring an additional 73,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CXP stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day moving average is $12.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Columbia Property Trust has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $22.71.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $79.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.09 million. Columbia Property Trust had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CXP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

