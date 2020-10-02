Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $10.85 Million Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) by 62.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 731,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204,447 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $10,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $15,261,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 255.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 26.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,841,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,993,000 after acquiring an additional 806,622 shares during the period.

EPRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Evercore ISI raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.73.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $19.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.72, a quick ratio of 10.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.16. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $29.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.27.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 33.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.03%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

