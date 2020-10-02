Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $11.20 Million Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 274,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,583 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Grocery Outlet worth $11,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 3,683.3% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,315,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,049,000 after acquiring an additional 19,778,517 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 39.8% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,880,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241,531 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 45.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,429,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,325,000 after buying an additional 2,004,975 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 12.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,729,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,766,000 after buying an additional 655,095 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,919,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,582,000 after buying an additional 242,040 shares during the period.

In other Grocery Outlet news, President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $472,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 28,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,080.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $78,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,493.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 685,573 shares of company stock valued at $28,811,479.

Shares of NYSE:GO opened at $40.29 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.16 and a 200 day moving average of $37.92.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $803.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on GO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Nomura Instinet began coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Nomura began coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

