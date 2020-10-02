Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $11.35 Million Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,573 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.49% of Boyd Gaming worth $11,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 13,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 131,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $3,376,135.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,325,556 shares in the company, valued at $34,093,300.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 13,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $391,680.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at $791,794.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BYD shares. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

NYSE:BYD opened at $31.44 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.80.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $209.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.61 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

