Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,328 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Livongo Health worth $11,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Livongo Health by 39.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Livongo Health by 0.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 45,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Livongo Health by 0.3% in the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 111,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,417,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Livongo Health in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Livongo Health in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 41.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Livongo Health alerts:

In other news, Chairman Glen Tullman sold 422,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $52,539,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,348,199 shares in the company, valued at $167,850,775.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shapiro sold 48,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $5,528,153.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,899,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,267,779.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 740,430 shares of company stock worth $91,708,543 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

LVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Livongo Health from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Livongo Health from $53.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Livongo Health from $62.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.11.

Shares of NASDAQ LVGO opened at $140.91 on Friday. Livongo Health has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 19.88 and a quick ratio of 19.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -343.67 and a beta of 1.75.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.17. Livongo Health had a negative net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 124.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Livongo Health Company Profile

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

See Also: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Livongo Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livongo Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.