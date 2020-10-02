Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 159,646 Shares of Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 781,337 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,646 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.42% of Great Western Bancorp worth $10,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,392,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,999,000 after purchasing an additional 49,286 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,320,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,531,000 after acquiring an additional 209,886 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 796,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,322,000 after acquiring an additional 72,657 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 549,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,246,000 after acquiring an additional 149,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 5.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 525,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 26,628 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GWB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Great Western Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Great Western Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Great Western Bancorp from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, EVP Douglas Richard Bass bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $191,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,152.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Brannen bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $62,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 30,120 shares of company stock worth $384,894 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GWB stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.70 and its 200 day moving average is $15.21. Great Western Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $36.65. The firm has a market cap of $695.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 120.07% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $108.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp Inc will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

