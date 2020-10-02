Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 97,886 Shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 712,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,886 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.00% of GenMark Diagnostics worth $10,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 31,902 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 96.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,830,000 after purchasing an additional 462,380 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 21.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 34.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 149,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 38,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 21.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 18,379 shares during the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on GenMark Diagnostics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

Shares of GNMK opened at $14.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.16 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.74. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 93.75% and a negative net margin of 26.51%. The company had revenue of $40.09 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Frederick Ek sold 41,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total value of $569,328.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,104.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $30,118.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,185.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 250,056 shares of company stock worth $3,771,077. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

