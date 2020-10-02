Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,210 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Cimarex Energy worth $10,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XEC shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Cimarex Energy from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE:XEC opened at $23.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. Cimarex Energy Co has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $55.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.66.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $249.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.21 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

In other news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $351,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

