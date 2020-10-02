Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 745,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 73,519 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Xerox worth $11,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Xerox by 75.5% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Xerox by 79.2% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Xerox in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Xerox in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Xerox by 765.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XRX opened at $18.67 on Friday. Xerox Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Xerox Corp will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.17%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Xerox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Xerox from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 24,847 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.38 per share, for a total transaction of $456,687.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl Gordon Krongard acquired 15,000 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $244,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,633,082 shares of company stock valued at $44,660,299 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

