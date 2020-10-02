Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 10,336 Shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,336 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.39% of Howard Hughes worth $11,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Howard Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on HHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Howard Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

In other Howard Hughes news, General Counsel Peter F. Riley sold 14,638 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $856,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HHC stock opened at $59.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.47. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 1.65. Howard Hughes Corp has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $129.74.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.81. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Howard Hughes’s quarterly revenue was down 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes Corp will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

