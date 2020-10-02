Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,286 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.39% of WD-40 worth $10,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 83.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 732,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $147,149,000 after acquiring an additional 333,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in WD-40 by 259.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,510,000 after purchasing an additional 78,270 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,579,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $313,260,000 after buying an additional 68,144 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 40.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 132,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,191,000 after acquiring an additional 38,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 3,630.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 36,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William B. Noble sold 500 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.70, for a total value of $99,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $187.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.05 and a 200-day moving average of $188.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $151.16 and a 12-month high of $211.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.91 and a beta of -0.11.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. WD-40’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WDFC. Zacks Investment Research cut WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub downgraded WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on WD-40 from $212.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

