Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,936 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 256,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $10,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 465.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,373,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,504 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 18.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,027,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,530,000 after buying an additional 1,102,809 shares during the period. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at about $43,170,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 105.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,469,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,395,000 after buying an additional 756,145 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,399,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,287,000 after buying an additional 241,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $48.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.33. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.70 and a 52-week high of $58.50.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 156,869 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $8,251,309.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 669,755 shares of company stock valued at $34,863,436. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on IBKR. Compass Point downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

