Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 24,631 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 449,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,631 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $10,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in B&G Foods by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 8.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 3.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 417,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,184,000 after purchasing an additional 15,443 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in B&G Foods by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in B&G Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BGS. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on B&G Foods from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded B&G Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of NYSE:BGS opened at $27.81 on Friday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $31.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $512.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.57 million. Equities research analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.85%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

