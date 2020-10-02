Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 8,639 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,639 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Cohen & Steers worth $11,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 38.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 36.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 2,671.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. 45.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CNS opened at $55.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.26. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.52 and a 1 year high of $78.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.31.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $94.09 million during the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 55.04% and a net margin of 29.19%. On average, analysts expect that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

