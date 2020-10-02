Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 833,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 108,531 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $10,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 113.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 19.4% in the first quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

AKR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE AKR opened at $10.66 on Friday. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $29.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $905.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.49.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 1.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

