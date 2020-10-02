Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 460,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,788 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Core-Mark were worth $11,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Core-Mark by 5.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,158,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,822,000 after purchasing an additional 158,283 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Core-Mark by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,530,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,720,000 after purchasing an additional 89,953 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Core-Mark by 6.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,415,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,317,000 after purchasing an additional 91,341 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Core-Mark by 27.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 947,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,081,000 after purchasing an additional 204,930 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Core-Mark by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,119,000 after purchasing an additional 19,768 shares during the period. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CORE. BidaskClub raised shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Core-Mark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Core-Mark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

CORE opened at $29.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.43. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $34.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is 28.40%.

In related news, SVP Alan T. Thomas sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $55,136.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,728.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Core-Mark Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

