Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.58% of Union Bankshares worth $10,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AUB. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,640,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,837,000 after acquiring an additional 331,857 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,146,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its position in Union Bankshares by 1,058.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 242,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after buying an additional 221,398 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Union Bankshares by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 846,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,543,000 after buying an additional 199,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,469,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AUB shares. Compass Point raised shares of Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Union Bankshares from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Shares of NYSE:AUB opened at $21.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.60. Union Bankshares Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $38.86.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $173.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.04 million.

In related news, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 481,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,834,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $135,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 457,519 shares in the company, valued at $10,362,805.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,000 shares of company stock worth $1,236,600 in the last ninety days.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

