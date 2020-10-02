Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of JMM opened at $7.04 on Friday. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $7.56.

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

There is no company description available for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund.

