Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) will report $1.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.06 billion and the lowest is $1.01 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line posted sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year sales of $3.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $4.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Old Dominion Freight Line.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $896.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.18 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cowen increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $141.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at $1,595,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 114.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 16,512 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 47.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,533,000 after buying an additional 45,344 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,981,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $522,654,000 after buying an additional 1,296,053 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $182.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.79. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $105.47 and a 1 year high of $207.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.