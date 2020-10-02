Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 815,630 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 196,692 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Old National Bancorp worth $11,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,905,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,088,000 after purchasing an additional 316,222 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,649,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,219,000 after acquiring an additional 224,235 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,563,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,029,000 after acquiring an additional 257,631 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 3,453,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,517,000 after acquiring an additional 141,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,497,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,938,000 after acquiring an additional 176,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.63. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $207.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.62%.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.