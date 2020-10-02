Oppenheimer Reiterates Hold Rating for CIT Group (NYSE:CIT)

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CIT Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.86) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CIT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CIT Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CIT Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CIT Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

NYSE:CIT opened at $18.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. CIT Group has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $48.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.85.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.12). CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CIT Group will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in CIT Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in CIT Group by 82.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in CIT Group by 39.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in CIT Group by 106.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in CIT Group in the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

