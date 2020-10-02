OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,484 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.31% of OptiNose worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPTN. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 635.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 742,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 641,600 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of OptiNose by 39.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,437,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after buying an additional 403,401 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of OptiNose by 15.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,439,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after buying an additional 188,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of OptiNose by 11.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 44,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of OptiNose by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 41,347 shares in the last quarter. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OptiNose stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.75. OptiNose Inc has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $11.66. The stock has a market cap of $174.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.73.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.56). OptiNose had a negative net margin of 265.88% and a negative return on equity of 282.14%. The firm had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 million. On average, equities analysts predict that OptiNose Inc will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of OptiNose in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OptiNose has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

