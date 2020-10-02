Orocobre (TSE:ORL) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.62

Orocobre Limited (TSE:ORL)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.62 and traded as high as $2.70. Orocobre shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 52,387 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60.

Orocobre Company Profile (TSE:ORL)

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium, potash, and boron deposits in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Salar de Olaroz lithium project located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also produces minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Orocobre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orocobre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.