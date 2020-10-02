Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Short Interest Up 39.5% in September

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the August 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

DNNGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pareto Securities initiated coverage on Ørsted A/S in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ørsted A/S in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of DNNGY opened at $48.97 on Friday. Ørsted A/S has a 1 year low of $27.31 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.77.

Ørsted A/S Company Profile

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates offshore wind farms, bioenergy plants, and waste-to-energy solutions. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, Bioenergy, and Customer Solutions segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Taiwan.

