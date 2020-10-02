Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $164.42 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) to post $164.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $189.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $155.00 million. Oxford Industries posted sales of $241.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full year sales of $780.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $738.20 million to $820.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $996.73 million, with estimates ranging from $950.20 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $191.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OXM shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Oxford Industries stock opened at $42.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.69. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $30.37 and a one year high of $77.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $709.13 million, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the first quarter worth $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Oxford Industries by 62.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

