Painted Pony Energy Ltd (TSE:PONY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Painted Pony Energy Ltd (TSE:PONY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$0.68.

PONY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC upgraded Painted Pony Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$0.50 to C$0.69 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Painted Pony Energy from C$0.40 to C$0.35 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Painted Pony Energy from C$0.90 to C$0.69 in a report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Painted Pony Energy from C$0.60 to C$0.69 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Painted Pony Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.70 in a report on Friday, July 10th.

Shares of Painted Pony Energy stock opened at C$0.69 on Friday. Painted Pony Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.20 and a twelve month high of C$0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.09 million and a P/E ratio of -0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.51.

Painted Pony Energy Company Profile

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas resources in Western Canada. It focuses primarily on the development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd.

