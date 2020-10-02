Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 1,759.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 611,189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578,319 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Parsley Energy worth $6,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,998,113 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,460,000 after acquiring an additional 784,417 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,056,048 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $107,399,000 after acquiring an additional 945,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,075,120 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,914 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,491,389 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,926,000 after acquiring an additional 382,077 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,007,293 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $64,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Colin Roberts sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $334,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 279,487 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,485.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $3,636,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,310,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,845,514.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 630,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,200. Insiders own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PE shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Parsley Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

Shares of NYSE PE opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -0.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.25. Parsley Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.56.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $220.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.18 million. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 200.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that Parsley Energy Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

