PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Short Interest Update

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,300 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the August 31st total of 133,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 249,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of PBF Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of PBF Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

Get PBF Logistics alerts:

PBFX opened at $8.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.68 million, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.70. PBF Logistics has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.97.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $89.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.40 million. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 122.28%. On average, research analysts predict that PBF Logistics will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other PBF Logistics news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 8,000 shares of PBF Logistics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $70,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 10,850 shares of company stock valued at $97,514 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBFX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PBF Logistics by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 946,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 60,725 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 246.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 238,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 169,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.