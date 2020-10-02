Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.15

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.15 and traded as high as $1.39. Perseus Mining shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 27,496 shares.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.07. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.44.

About Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU)

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It owns interests in the Edikan gold mine and Grumesa project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire, as well as Mahalé, Mbengué, and Napié licenses in Côte d'Ivoire.

