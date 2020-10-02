PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.06

PHX Energy Services Corp (TSE:PHX)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.06 and traded as high as $1.59. PHX Energy Services shares last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 14,835 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cormark increased their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$1.25 to C$1.40 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$0.75 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of PHX Energy Services in a research note on Monday, September 14th.

The firm has a market cap of $80.94 million and a P/E ratio of -10.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.55.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$46.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$41.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that PHX Energy Services Corp will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider PHX Energy Services Corp acquired 2,239,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,135,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,270,600 shares in the company, valued at C$3,178,840.

PHX Energy Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It also offers Web-based remote electronic drilling recorder technology and services.

