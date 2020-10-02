Pioneer Natural Resources Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $7.70 Per Share (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Capital One Financial issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a report released on Tuesday, September 29th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston expects that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $7.70 per share for the year.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PXD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $109.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.95.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $84.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.73. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $159.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 306.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 321 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

