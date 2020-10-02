Piper Sandler Comments on Big Lots, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Big Lots in a report issued on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.43. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BIG. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Big Lots from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Big Lots presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

NYSE BIG opened at $44.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 2.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.52. Big Lots has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $57.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.54.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 152.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 410,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,258,000 after purchasing an additional 248,100 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 19.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 60,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Big Lots by 8.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,511,000 after acquiring an additional 24,919 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Big Lots by 907.6% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 110,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 99,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Big Lots during the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000.

In related news, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 19,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $819,750.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,703,400.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.70%.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

