Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.36. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.99 EPS.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.06 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SWKS. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Charter Equity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.08.

Shares of SWKS opened at $152.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.78. The company has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $67.90 and a 52-week high of $154.24.

In other news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 15,100 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total transaction of $2,180,742.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,226 shares in the company, valued at $19,529,338.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.64, for a total transaction of $359,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,289.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,350 shares of company stock worth $8,325,785 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,507,915 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $313,537,000 after buying an additional 398,150 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $270,033,000 after buying an additional 160,834 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 192.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,660,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $340,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,796 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,358,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $301,509,000 after purchasing an additional 19,605 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 10.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,008,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $256,814,000 after purchasing an additional 185,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

