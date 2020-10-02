Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.

Shares of Citizens Community Bancorp stock opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $17.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CZWI. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 50.5% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 907,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after buying an additional 304,682 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 31.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 422,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 101,046 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.0% during the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,113,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,641,000 after buying an additional 52,813 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 41.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 341.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 10,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

