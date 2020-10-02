Piper Sandler Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB)

Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the company will earn $1.01 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.07. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 27.23%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BWB. BidaskClub upgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.91. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1 year low of $7.99 and a 1 year high of $13.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,460,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,240,000 after purchasing an additional 325,925 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $665,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $654,000. Elgethun Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $620,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 130,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 39,275 shares in the last quarter. 48.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David B. Juran purchased 4,608 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $44,605.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,251,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,117,065.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Juran purchased 43,543 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $414,093.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,251,763 shares in the company, valued at $11,904,266.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 93,651 shares of company stock valued at $890,064 over the last quarter. 18.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

