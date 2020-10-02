Piper Sandler Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of German American Bancorp. in a report released on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.56. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Get German American Bancorp. alerts:

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. German American Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $50.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.85 million.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GABC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of German American Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. German American Bancorp. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Shares of German American Bancorp. stock opened at $27.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $727.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.63. German American Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $36.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GABC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in German American Bancorp. by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after buying an additional 26,179 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp. by 4.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in German American Bancorp. by 42.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 8,023 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in German American Bancorp. by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in German American Bancorp. by 230.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 48,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director U Butch Klem bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.49 per share, with a total value of $26,490.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,834 shares of company stock valued at $51,479. 7.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

German American Bancorp. Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.