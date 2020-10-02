PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 1,819 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 46.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 27.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM opened at $56.04 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $34.87 and a twelve month high of $62.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.15.

