PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 5,200 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the second quarter worth approximately $5,155,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 5.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after buying an additional 10,231 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3.4% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 381,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,000 after buying an additional 12,534 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the second quarter worth approximately $1,742,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 204.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 52,179 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $29.38 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The stock has a market cap of $812.01 million, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.15.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.49 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

BOOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Boot Barn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

