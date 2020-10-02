PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 8,003 Shares of Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,003 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Capri were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPRI. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,713,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capri by 1,488.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,103 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Capri by 766.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,213,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,965 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Capri by 421.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,127,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,622,000 after purchasing an additional 911,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Capri by 1,176.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 798,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,480,000 after purchasing an additional 735,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

CPRI has been the subject of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Capri in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Capri from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Capri in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Capri from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 2,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $46,871.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,556.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capri stock opened at $18.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.94. Capri Holdings Ltd has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $39.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.07 and a 200-day moving average of $16.01.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.07. Capri had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Capri’s revenue was down 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

