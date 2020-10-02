PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Position in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,460 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Parsley Energy by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Parsley Energy by 500.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Parsley Energy by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Parsley Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Parsley Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PE opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Parsley Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $20.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.25.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 200.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $220.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.18 million. Analysts forecast that Parsley Energy Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 4th. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Parsley Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Parsley Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.35.

In other news, insider Colin Roberts sold 30,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $334,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,485.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 300,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $3,438,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,310,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,700,461.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 630,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,200. Company insiders own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

