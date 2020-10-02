PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Line Corp (NYSE:LN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Line Corp (NYSE:LN) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Line were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Line by 15.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 319,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,372,000 after purchasing an additional 42,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Line by 421.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 47,989 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Line by 25.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Line by 5.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Line by 24.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Line alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

LN stock opened at $50.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of -27.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.85 and its 200 day moving average is $49.94. Line Corp has a one year low of $34.73 and a one year high of $53.62.

Line (NYSE:LN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $556.98 million for the quarter. Line had a negative net margin of 17.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. Research analysts predict that Line Corp will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Line Company Profile

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and life and financial services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, and Indonesia. It operates through two segments, Core Business and Strategic Business. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enables users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Line Corp (NYSE:LN).

Receive News & Ratings for Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.