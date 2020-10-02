PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,080,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,535,000 after buying an additional 1,085,547 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,396,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,633,000 after purchasing an additional 689,300 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,979,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,138,000 after purchasing an additional 348,072 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 635,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,132,000 after purchasing an additional 298,480 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,259,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,995,000 after purchasing an additional 250,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William K. Gerber sold 5,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $134,272.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,342.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 11,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $282,964.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,780.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,756 shares of company stock worth $464,947 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWW opened at $26.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $34.70.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.61 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WWW shares. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

