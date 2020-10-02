PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 200 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $13,716,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 27.6% during the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 124,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,875,000 after purchasing an additional 27,056 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,920,000 after purchasing an additional 25,188 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 52,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $4,430,000.

Shares of RYT stock opened at $212.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.25 and its 200-day moving average is $192.63. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $135.78 and a 52 week high of $225.22.

