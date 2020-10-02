PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 73,768 Shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) by 270.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,768 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Scotland Group were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 68,301.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 502,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 502,014 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 170.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 69,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 43,807 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 0.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RBS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

NYSE RBS opened at $3.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.96. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $7.05. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.46.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

