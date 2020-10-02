PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,506 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the second quarter worth $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the first quarter worth $60,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the second quarter worth $86,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International stock opened at $42.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.39. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $52.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.31 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 12th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Service Co. International from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.