PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $328,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $4,613,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 714,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,822,000 after acquiring an additional 48,139 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $49.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.39. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52-week low of $30.21 and a 52-week high of $50.63.

