PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,380,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 14.1% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,567,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,237,000 after purchasing an additional 317,176 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 4.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,306,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,991,000 after purchasing an additional 176,765 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,384,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,271,000 after acquiring an additional 161,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,322,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,027,000 after acquiring an additional 158,959 shares in the last quarter. 18.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FMX opened at $55.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 52 week low of $53.01 and a 52 week high of $98.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.27.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.92). Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

About Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

